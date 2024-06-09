South of Midnight shows off combat and some stylish cutscenes in new trailer

HQ

As part of the Xbox Games Showcase, we got a new look at Compulsion Games' South of Midnight, checking out its combat and some stylish visuals.

After a cutscene which looks like it's come straight out of a stop-motion movie, we see a lot more fluid visuals in the combat. It seems South of Midnight has taken a good amount of inspiration from recent third-person action hits, as you can see in the trailer below.