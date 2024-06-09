English
South of Midnight

South of Midnight shows off combat and some stylish cutscenes in new trailer

The game is heading to Xbox and PC next year.

As part of the Xbox Games Showcase, we got a new look at Compulsion Games' South of Midnight, checking out its combat and some stylish visuals.

After a cutscene which looks like it's come straight out of a stop-motion movie, we see a lot more fluid visuals in the combat. It seems South of Midnight has taken a good amount of inspiration from recent third-person action hits, as you can see in the trailer below.

