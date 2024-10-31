South of Midnight shows more from the strange places you'll get to visit

HQ

Two weeks ago, we reported that Compulsion Games would be showing off new environments from their upcoming South of Midnight, which is set to premiere in 2025.

The adventure is set in a fantasy interpretation of the US Deep South, and being a Compulsion Games title, it's very, very well designed. Last time it was mostly about different types of nature, but in four new images shared via Instagram, the focus seems to be on buildings instead.

We get to see an "Abandoned Cajun community", but also the New Orleans-inspired "Town on the Tapestry" and a Victorian summer house.

We're definitely looking forward to exploring all of this, and hope that a release date isn't too far away given how much these images actually reveal of the adventure. South of Midnight will be available for PC and Xbox Series S/X - and is included with Game Pass.