South of Midnight

South of Midnight shown in action-packed gameplay clip

Isn't it about time you reveal the launch date now, Microsoft?

HQ

South of Midnight still has no release date other than that it will be released for PC and Xbox (and Game Pass) in 2025, but we think it has good potential to be released sooner rather than later.

We base this partly on a leak that appeared last month, but perhaps above all on the fact that developer Compulsion Games continues to frequently share both images and gameplay from the game. Now we have a clip showing off a battle against two occult creatures, which also lets us enjoy the lovely sound design.

Check out the short video clip below, straight from Instagram. We're also attaching a post with a picture of the fictional singer Jolene (we think we can guess which country star she's based on...), who we'll meet during the adventure.


South of Midnight

