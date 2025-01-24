South of Midnight reveals PC specs

HQ

South of Midnight was one of the headlining games at last night's Xbox Developer Direct, and alongside a bunch of new details, gameplay footage, and a release date finally hitting our screens, we've also got the game's PC requirements.

These specs come via South of Midnight's Steam page, and the requirements are surprisingly low for a 2025 release. You can be rocking a Ryzen 3 1300X/ Intel i3-8100 as your processor, with an AMD Radeon RX 580 or Nvidia GTX 1060 as your GPU if you want the minimum specs.

For recommended performance, South of Midnight needs an AMD 1600X / Intel i5-7600K CPU, alongside an AMD RX 6600 / Nvidia RTX 2060 / Intel Arc A580. Again, while these specs are higher than the minimum, they're not too demanding.

You will need 55GB of available space on your machine, as well as 12GB or 16GB of RAM for minimum and recommended specs. On Steam currently South of Midnight says it requires 12 and 16MB, but we imagine that's just a typo.