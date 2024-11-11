South of Midnight is getting a documentary tomorrow

HQ

Over the past month, Compulsion Games has presented several of the environments we will get to explore in their upcoming action adventure South of Midnight, which is set in a fantasy version of the American Deep South.

Now they seem to be done with the samples of concept art and via Instagram they now reveal that tomorrow we'll have a documentary about the game to look forward to:

"Tune in on 11.12.2024 for the premiere of Weaving Hazel's Journey: A South of Midnight Documentary, where we explore the vision, art direction, music, gameplay, and talent behind our upcoming action-adventure. Plus, get an exclusive first look at brand-new gameplay footage and interviews with the team!"

We will of course return to this tomorrow, and a hopefully well-produced insight into the development of this interesting title complete with gameplay sounds pretty nice.

South of Midnight will be released for PC and Xbox Series S/X in 2025 on a yet to be specified date. Hopefully we will get a more narrow launch window on Tuesday.