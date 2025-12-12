LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | The Game Awards
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Gamereactor

      •   English

      Log in member
      Gamereactor
      news
      South of Midnight

      South of Midnight is coming to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2 early in 2026

      Compulsion's game is nominated for two awards at The Game Awards, so it's nice to hear more people will get to play it soon.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Basically every game in Xbox Game Studios' portfolio is coming to other consoles these days, so it was only a matter of time before South of Midnight would make its way over. Now we have a better idea of when.

      Compulsion Games reveals that South of Midnight will launch on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2 in spring 2026. This usually means sometime between March and July, so it sounds like the PC and Xbox Series versions might get to celebrate their first anniversary before those who own other platforms have the option to play what Ben thinks is a good game that doesn't have the gameplay to make it stand out.

      South of Midnight is nominated for two awards - Innovation in Accessibility and Games for Impact, at The Game Awards when the main show starts in 40 minutes. Both with strong competitors, so time will tell if the Canadians manage to go home with a statue or two.

      South of Midnight

      Related texts

      0
      South of MidnightScore

      South of Midnight
      REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

      Compulsion offers up a grand creative premise that unfortunately lacks when it comes to gameplay.



      Loading next content