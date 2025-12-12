South of Midnight is coming to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2 early in 2026

HQ

Basically every game in Xbox Game Studios' portfolio is coming to other consoles these days, so it was only a matter of time before South of Midnight would make its way over. Now we have a better idea of when.

Compulsion Games reveals that South of Midnight will launch on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2 in spring 2026. This usually means sometime between March and July, so it sounds like the PC and Xbox Series versions might get to celebrate their first anniversary before those who own other platforms have the option to play what Ben thinks is a good game that doesn't have the gameplay to make it stand out.

South of Midnight is nominated for two awards - Innovation in Accessibility and Games for Impact, at The Game Awards when the main show starts in 40 minutes. Both with strong competitors, so time will tell if the Canadians manage to go home with a statue or two.