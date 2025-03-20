South of Midnight has gone gold

HQ

There are a few big games set to make their arrival next month, but for Xbox there is perhaps no bigger example than that of Compulsion's South of Midnight. The action-adventure game set in an American Deep South-inspired world is set to launch on PC and Xbox Series X/S on April 8 (as a day one launch on Game Pass), and with that getting closer, it has just been revealed that the game has gone gold and is ready for launch.

As confirmed in an Xbox Wire post, we're told that the game has reached the "gold" development milestone, and that this comes in line with the title's soundtrack being made available on music streaming services.

Specifically, the Xbox Wire post adds: "South of Midnight had just gone gold, with development complete ahead of the game's April 8 global release date."

So, if you had any reason to doubt that South of Midnight will suffer a last-minute delay and miss its planned launch date, you can rest easy now.

Will you be checking out South of Midnight next month?