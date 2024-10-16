South of Midnight environments shown for the first time

HQ

During the Xbox Games Showcase this past summer, we finally got to check out gameplay from the upcoming South of Midnight for the first time. This Compulsion Games-developed title offers an action-adventure set in a gothic fantasy interpretation of the American Deep South.

Exactly when it will be released we don't know, but it has at least been confirmed for a 2025 premiere for PC and Xbox Series S/X (and Game Pass). And it seems that the development is going well, because without much fanfare, Compulsion Games announced a few days ago that they will reveal "some of South of Midnight's various regions, each directly inspired by real Deep South locations" via Instagram.

And they have kept this promise. In the last few days, they have released three concept images showing, among other things, an abandoned sawmill and a seemingly very unwelcoming swamp. Check out the images below, and you can read descriptions in the respective Instagram posts.

