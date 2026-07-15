South of Midnight developer Compulsion Games reaching out to work with other studios

HQ

With multiple studios leaving Xbox Game Studios' umbrella in recent weeks, we're expecting a time of major transition for the likes of Ninja Theory, Double Fine, Undead Labs, and Compulsion Games. The South of Midnight developer is already looking for its next opportunities, though it seems it won't be developing a new game on its own.

As posted by Compulsion Games on LinkedIn, the developer is looking to collaborate and support other studios right now. "We invite partners to leverage the talent and creativity of the award-winning team behind Sought of Midnight," reads the post. "We are excited to support the development of memorable experiences that engage and entertain players around the world."

Compulsion is therefore unlikely to be making a project entirely on its own, which is understandable considering it doesn't have the backing of a giant like Xbox anymore. Supporting another game's development might not be the way to create something that feels unique to Compulsion, but if it keeps the studio afloat, it's sure to be a strong strategy for the foreseeable.