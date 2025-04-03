South of Midnight, Borderlands 3, Diablo III and a lot more heading to Game Pass

HQ

Game Pass subscribers have already enjoyed a great year with titles like Ninja Gaiden II Black, Avowed, and Atomfall, and this month it's time for another heavyweight on April 8. Moreover, it's joined by several other fine titles over the next two weeks. Here's what's coming in the first half of April (games with an * will not be added to Game Pass Standard on launch day, games with ** are already included with other subscriptions but will now be added to Xbox Standard):



Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - Today

All You Need is Help (Xbox) - Today**



Still Wakes the Deep (Xbox Series S/X) - Today**



Wargroove 2 (Xbox) - Today**



Diablo III: Reaper of Souls Ultimate Evil Edition (Xbox and PC) - April 8

South of Midnight (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - April 8*



Commandos: Origins (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - April 9*



Blue Prince (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - April 10*



Hunt: Showdown 1896 (PC) - April 15*



As usual, there are also perks for all subscribers, including Sea of Thieves: Seventh Serving Emote and Candy Crush Solitaire (Mobile): Sweet Starter Pack for free. Head over to Xbox Wire to read more about what's included.

As usual, some titles are also being removed. These will be gone on April 15, but you have a discount on them until then with your subscription if you want to keep any: