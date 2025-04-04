South Korea's Yoon removed from office over martial law

HQ

The latest news on South Korea . The country has entered a period of political transition after President Yoon Suk Yeol was unanimously removed from office by the Constitutional Court, following his controversial declaration of martial law late last year.

The ruling, which upheld parliament's impeachment, has plunged the country into uncertainty just as it contends with economic strain and regional tensions. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo now assumes the role of acting president.

As factions regroup and election campaigns ignite, attention turns to the polarizing figures vying for the presidency—none more prominent than liberal contender Lee Jae-myung, whose own legal troubles mirror the political chaos at large.