South Korea's Yoon removed from office over martial law

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on South Korea. The country has entered a period of political transition after President Yoon Suk Yeol was unanimously removed from office by the Constitutional Court, following his controversial declaration of martial law late last year.
The ruling, which upheld parliament's impeachment, has plunged the country into uncertainty just as it contends with economic strain and regional tensions. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo now assumes the role of acting president.
As factions regroup and election campaigns ignite, attention turns to the polarizing figures vying for the presidency—none more prominent than liberal contender Lee Jae-myung, whose own legal troubles mirror the political chaos at large.