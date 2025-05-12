South Korea's presidential race begins with focus on economy and unity

Dansk
The latest news on South Korea. South Korea's presidential contenders have officially launched their campaigns on Monday, promising to revive the country's weakening economy and bridge deep political divides.
If you are wondering who are the main contenders: frontrunner Lee Jae-myung has pledged economic growth through AI and cultural industries, while conservative rival Kim Moon-soo has vowed support for small businesses and closer United States ties.