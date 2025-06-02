South Korea's presidential candidates make final push ahead of crucial vote

HQ

The latest news on South Korea . South Korea's leading presidential candidates just made their last campaign efforts before voters head to the polls, promising to tackle an economy under strain and mend the divisions sparked by the ouster of the former president.

The election comes after a rare martial law attempt shook the nation's confidence in its democracy. The frontrunner pledges to focus on easing living costs and supporting small businesses, while his main opponent apologizes for past actions and vows political reform.