South Korea's former president Moon calls bribery charges a politically driven attack

The latest news on South Korea . In a statement, South Korea's former president, Moon Jae-in, has dismissed recent bribery charges as a politically driven attack. This comes after South Korean prosecutors indicted former president Moon Jae-in on bribery charges.

Moon, who was indicted over allegations linked to his son-in-law's employment at a Thai airline, claims the prosecution is abusing its power. The charges center on the alleged quid pro quo involving a former lawmaker's appointment and the salary his son-in-law received.

Despite these claims, Moon's defense insists the payments were legitimate earnings. With the timing of the indictment coinciding with upcoming elections, Moon's accusations highlight the increasing politicization of the country's legal processes. Read more here.