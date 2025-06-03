South Koreans cast votes amid political turmoil and martial law fallout

Dansk
The latest news on South Korea. On Tuesday, millions of South Koreans turned out in a snap presidential election marked by the aftermath of a failed martial law attempt imposed by former leader Yoon Suk Yeol that unsettled the nation.
The leading candidates offer contrasting visions to heal a polarized society and stabilize an economy shaken by unpredictable external pressures. Meanwhile, the winner must quickly unify the country while navigating complex domestic and international challenges.