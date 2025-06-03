English
South Koreans cast votes amid political turmoil and martial law fallout

New leadership faces deep societal divisions and economic uncertainty after recent crisis.

The latest news on South Korea. On Tuesday, millions of South Koreans turned out in a snap presidential election marked by the aftermath of a failed martial law attempt imposed by former leader Yoon Suk Yeol that unsettled the nation.

The leading candidates offer contrasting visions to heal a polarized society and stabilize an economy shaken by unpredictable external pressures. Meanwhile, the winner must quickly unify the country while navigating complex domestic and international challenges.

Nottinghamshire ,UK 04 Dec 2024 : news of South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol backs down after national assembly rejects martial law ,in UK broadsheet newspaper cover // Shutterstock

