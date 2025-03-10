South Korean prosecutors push ahead with Yoon's insurrection case despite jail release

HQ

South Korean prosecutors remain steadfast in their pursuit of President Yoon Suk Yeol's conviction for insurrection, even as he walked out of a detention center on Saturday, a mere week shy of his two-month arrest.

The release came after a court ruled that his detention during trial was illegal, citing expired filing deadlines. However, the Prosecutor General made it clear that the decision wouldn't stop the prosecution, asserting they would continue to contest the verdict in court.

Yoon's trial, ongoing since February, stems from accusations that he declared martial law in December, a move he later reversed. Yoon, who has been impeached and remains suspended from office, continues to claim the martial law decree was a necessary step.

The Constitutional Court is expected to rule soon on whether Yoon will be reinstated or permanently removed from office, with the outcome setting the stage for a potential new presidential election within 60 days.

Shutterstock

