South Korean prosecutors indict former president Moon Jae-in on bribery charges

HQ

The latest news on South Korea . South Korean prosecutors have indicted former president Moon Jae-in on bribery charges, tied to the controversial appointment of his son-in-law to a position at a Thai-based airline, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

The indictment comes after an investigation into whether the appointment was part of a scheme involving Lee Sang-jik, a former lawmaker, who allegedly exchanged political favors and influence for personal gain, benefiting both himself and those close to him.

Moon's son-in-law is said to have received significant sums during his tenure, which prosecutors argue were bribes aimed at securing Moon's political support. Both Moon and Lee have yet to respond publicly, so it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.