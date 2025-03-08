English
South Korean President Yoon released as legal battles continue

Despite regaining his freedom, the impeached leader faces ongoing trials that could seal his political fate.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol walked free from detention in Seoul on Saturday after a court nullified his arrest warrant on charges of insurrection, marking a dramatic twist in the country's political turmoil (via Reuters).

While prosecutors opted not to challenge the ruling, Yoon remains suspended, with both his impeachment and criminal trials still unfolding following his controversial martial law declaration in December.

His legal team hailed the decision as a victory for due process, while opposition voices criticized it as a setback for justice. Supporters flooded the streets in celebration, while opponents staged counter-protests, reflecting the deep divide over his presidency.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court is set to determine whether Yoon will return to office or face permanent removal, a decision that could reshape South Korea's political landscape. For now, it remains to be seen how the courts will rule on Yoon's fate.

Shutterstock

