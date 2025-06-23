English
South Korea urges emergency measures after United States strikes on Iran

Lee Jae-myung warns of rising instability and economic risks as oil prices surge and markets react.

The latest news on Israel and Iran. South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung has described the situation in the Middle East as "very urgent," urging his cabinet to prepare emergency measures in response to growing geopolitical uncertainty.

"First of all, the situation in the Middle East is very urgent. I think that all ministries, including the presidential office, should prepare an emergency response system to promptly handle," Lee told his senior secretaries.

With energy prices climbing and regional markets sliding, Lee expressed concern over inflation and its potential impact on households. He has postponed international commitments, including a NATO summit, to focus on domestic preparedness.

South Korean presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung raises fists during campaign rally in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul, South Korea, on May 19, 2025 // Shutterstock

