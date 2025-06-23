South Korea urges emergency measures after United States strikes on Iran

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Israel and Iran. South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung has described the situation in the Middle East as "very urgent," urging his cabinet to prepare emergency measures in response to growing geopolitical uncertainty.
"First of all, the situation in the Middle East is very urgent. I think that all ministries, including the presidential office, should prepare an emergency response system to promptly handle," Lee told his senior secretaries.
With energy prices climbing and regional markets sliding, Lee expressed concern over inflation and its potential impact on households. He has postponed international commitments, including a NATO summit, to focus on domestic preparedness.