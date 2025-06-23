South Korea urges emergency measures after United States strikes on Iran

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung has described the situation in the Middle East as "very urgent," urging his cabinet to prepare emergency measures in response to growing geopolitical uncertainty.



You might be interested: United States enters Israel-Iran conflict.



"First of all, the situation in the Middle East is very urgent. I think that all ministries, including the presidential office, should prepare an emergency response system to promptly handle," Lee told his senior secretaries.



You might be interested: Strait of Hormuz at risk following United States strikes.



With energy prices climbing and regional markets sliding, Lee expressed concern over inflation and its potential impact on households. He has postponed international commitments, including a NATO summit, to focus on domestic preparedness.