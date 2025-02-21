South Korean police: Yoon Suk Yeol under investigation for obstructing arrest

HQ

South Korean police are intensifying their investigation into impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, accusing him of obstructing the execution of an arrest warrant, a police spokesperson said on Friday (via Reuters).

The case stems from an arrest warrant issued on December 31, 2024, following his controversial declaration of martial law earlier that year. Despite the order, Yoon's security team reportedly blocked investigators for days, leading to a delayed execution of the warrant in mid-January.

Yoon has denied the charges of insurrection, arguing that his actions did not constitute such an offense, and his legal team claims the investigation is politically motivated. The charges, if proven, could see Yoon facing up to five years in prison. With his presidential immunity hanging in the balance, the Constitutional Court's decision on his impeachment could dramatically impact the case.