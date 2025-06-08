South Korean game Mudang: Two Hearts shown with new trailer

EVR Studio has just released a new trailer for its upcoming action adventure Mudang: Two Hearts. Mixing tactical stealth action with strong story-driven elements, the game looks to be a unique experience rooted in Korean culture and visions of the future. The game is set in a world where the Korean peninsula has been reunified - but where threats still lurk beneath the surface. With spiritual symbolism, a shadowy antagonist called ID: Ghost, and hints of shamanistic rituals, the trailer raises more questions than it answers.

Mudang lets the player freely choose between stealthy infiltration, melee combat, or guns blazing, and you can switch strategies at any time during the game. The unique mix of different approaches encourages the player to be resourceful, strategic and creative in each mission. The gameplay experience is further enhanced by an outstanding level of realism. Many of the tactics used in the game are inspired by real-life strategies of South Korean special forces, and the movement patterns you encounter in the game are motion capture recordings performed by active soldiers in the Korean defence.

The game will be released next year for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. Check out the new trailer below.