South Korean court reinstates Han Duck-soo as acting president

The latest news on South Korea . South Korea's Constitutional Court has reinstated Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as acting president, striking down his impeachment in a 7-1 ruling amid ongoing political turmoil.

Han, who briefly lost power after failing to oppose President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration, now faces the challenge of stabilising a politically fractured nation and navigating economic tensions.

His return underscores the deep divisions within South Korean politics as the nation awaits a final verdict on Yoon's impeachment. For now, it remains to be seen how this decision will reshape the country's leadership.