South Korean court cancels arrest warrant for impeached president Yoon

A South Korean court has overturned the arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday, potentially clearing the way for his release while he awaits trial on insurrection charges tied to his short-lived martial law declaration (via Reuters).

The ruling highlighted procedural flaws in the indictment process, raising questions about the legality of the investigation, though it did not dismiss the charges. Yoon's lawyers welcomed the decision as a victory for the rule of law, while prosecutors remain silent on whether they will appeal.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court is set to rule on Yoon's impeachment, a verdict that could permanently remove him from office and trigger fresh elections. The political uncertainty continues to rattle South Korea's leadership, with acting head of state Choi Sang-mok working to reassure markets and international allies amid the turmoil.