South Korea urges to preserve United States partnership amid sensitive country designation

Acting president calls for continued cooperation despite United States concerns over national security.

In response to the recent United States Department of Energy's (DOE) decision to designate South Korea as a sensitive country, South Korea's acting President, Choi Sang-mok, emphasized the importance of maintaining strong ties with the United States.

Despite the lack of clarity from the DOE on the exact reasons behind the designation, which may bring restrictions on collaboration, Choi reassured the public by stating that no immediate limits on bilateral cooperation had been imposed.

Choi also urged South Korean agencies to work diligently to foster understanding with Washington, calling for proactive meetings between South Korea's industry minister and the United States Secretary of Energy.

Meanwhile, the sensitive designation has sparked a political debate in Seoul, with the opposition accusing the government of diplomatic failure, while others argue that domestic political instability contributed to the situation.

Choi Sang-mok // Shutterstock

