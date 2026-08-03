South Korea unlocks relief funding as heatwave rises to second-highest level

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A record heatwave is hitting both North and South Korea, forcing residents to seek shelter from the heat on beaches, in water parks, and in any shade they can find as the country's authorities look for ways to relieve the pressures caused by the heat.

The heatwave, which was previously concentrated in South Korea's southeast, has spread to the Seoul metropolitan area and other western regions. As per Reuters, North Korean's media is also reporting temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius, with five tropical nights in Pyongyang. According to South Korea's media, the heatwave is likely to persist throughout the week, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees.

14 people are said to have died, with nearly 2,000 being hospitalised for heat-related illnesses since mid May. South Korean Prime Minister Han Seong-sook asked local governments and ministries to mobilise all resources to respond to heatwave and drought risks. Power companies are also expecting demand to reach a record high due to surging air-conditioning use.

It's clear to see it isn't just Europe that's struggling under the pressure of heat right now. Temperatures in Korea are disrupting daily life, forcing baseball games to be cancelled, and cities are running special water festivals to keep people cool.