South Korea turns to China in effort to restart dialogue with North Korea

South Korean president Lee Jae Myung said he has asked China's leader, Xi Jinping, to play a mediating role in efforts to restart dialogue with North Korea, as Seoul looks for new ways to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula.

Speaking to South Korean media on Wednesday during a state visit to China, Lee said his talks with Xi showed "significant progress" in restoring trust after years of strained relations. He told Xi that South Korea's attempts to engage Pyongyang had so far failed, and appealed to Beijing to help move the process forward.

Lee Jae Myung and Xi Jinping // Shutterstock

According to Lee, Xi acknowledged Seoul's efforts but cautioned that patience would be essential when dealing with the nuclear-armed North. "Talk is easy, but action is not," Lee quoted the Chinese leader as saying, underscoring the difficulty of turning diplomacy into concrete results.

The meeting, the second between the two leaders in less than three months, comes as Lee seeks a reset with China after disputes (including over a US missile defence system) damaged ties and limited access for South Korean cultural exports. Lee stressed that while relations with Beijing are crucial, Seoul continues to view its partnership with Japan as equally important.