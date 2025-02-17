South Korea suspends new downloads of Chinese AI app DeepSeek over data privacy concerns

HQ

South Korea's data protection authority has taken swift action to suspend new downloads of the Chinese AI app DeepSeek.

The decision follows the company's acknowledgment of failing to fully comply with the country's privacy regulations. While the app's service will be resumed once it aligns with South Korea's privacy standards, the company is still allowed to operate its web service within the country.

This move highlights the growing scrutiny of AI and tech companies over their handling of personal data. DeepSeek has already faced similar issues in Italy, where its chatbot was blocked for similar privacy concerns. For now, it remains to be seen whether the company will make the necessary adjustments to avoid further suspensions in other countries.