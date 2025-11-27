South Korea successfully launches fourth Nuri rocket

HQ

South Korea has successfully carried out the fourth launch of its homegrown Nuri rocket, sending a main satellite and 12 cube satellites into orbit in the country's first mission jointly conducted with a private company.

The launch took place from Naro Space Center at 1:13 a.m. local time on Thursday, with Hanwha Aerospace leading manufacturing and assembly under technology transferred from the government. HD Hyundai Heavy operated the launchpad.

President Lee Jae Myung said the mission marked a milestone for South Korea's scientific independence and future competitiveness. The country plans six test launches by 2027 as it works to strengthen its aerospace capabilities.