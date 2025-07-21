South Korea studying numerous plans to improve relations with North Korea

HQ

South Korea is considering various plans to improve relations with North Korea. One such plan would allow individual tours into North Korea, as South Korea looks to relieve tensions between it and Pyongyang.

Individual tours would not violate the sanctions against North Korea by the UN, which were put in place over the country's nuclear and weapons programs. South Korean president Lee Jae Myung has pledged to improve relations and ease tensions. Via Reuters, so far he has suspended anti-North Korean broadcasting from loudspeakers at the border and halted leaflet campaigns critiquing North Korean leadership.

While North Korea is technically at war with the South, Lee will pursue options to allow him to resume dialogue with the country. Recently, North Korea opened a beach resort in the city of Wonsan, although it is not currently accepting visitors.

In the past, South Koreans toured the region of Mount Kumgang, but these tours were halted after a South Korean was shot by a North Korean soldier in 2008.