South Korea sets June 3 for snap election amid political upheaval

After President Yoon's removal, the race intensifies with familiar faces and new contenders.

The latest news on South Korea. The country has officially set June 3 as the date for a snap presidential election following last week's ousting of President Yoon Suk Yeol, whose brief martial law declaration in December led to a constitutional crisis.

You can read more about the ousting here. The announcement triggered a flurry of political movement, with several conservative hopefuls stepping forward, including former labour minister Kim Moon-soo and veteran candidate Ahn Cheol-soo.

Meanwhile, opposition figure Lee Jae-myung leads in early polls despite facing legal troubles. The upcoming vote could reshape the nation's direction at a time of economic strain and diplomatic uncertainty, so it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

Seoul, South Korea - March 29, 2025: People are marching to demand an immediate decision from the Constitutional Court of Korea // Shutterstock

