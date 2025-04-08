South Korea sets June 3 for snap election amid political upheaval

HQ

The latest news on South Korea . The country has officially set June 3 as the date for a snap presidential election following last week's ousting of President Yoon Suk Yeol, whose brief martial law declaration in December led to a constitutional crisis.

You can read more about the ousting here. The announcement triggered a flurry of political movement, with several conservative hopefuls stepping forward, including former labour minister Kim Moon-soo and veteran candidate Ahn Cheol-soo.

Meanwhile, opposition figure Lee Jae-myung leads in early polls despite facing legal troubles. The upcoming vote could reshape the nation's direction at a time of economic strain and diplomatic uncertainty, so it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.