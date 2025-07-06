South Korea seeks detention of ousted President Yoon

HQ

The latest news on South Korea . South Korean prosecutors have requested a new arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, intensifying legal pressure as he faces trial over his short-lived martial law declaration.

The prosecutor's office wrote a statement. "Detention request is related to allegations of abuse of power and obstruction of justice," read the statement from the special counsel of prosecutors investigating the events of December 3.

The move comes shortly after former President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared for questioning tied to charges of insurrection and obstruction of justice. His legal team maintains the request lacks merit, calling it an unjustified attempt to re-arrest him.