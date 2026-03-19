South Korea raises terror alert ahead of BTS reunion concert: 260,000 fans and 6,500 officers

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When BTS last performed together as a complete group, it was October 2022. Since then, all seven members have completed South Korea's mandatory military service, the world has changed considerably, and the anticipation has only grown. On Saturday, they play Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, in front of the historic Gyeongbokgung palace, the day after releasing their fifth studio album, Arirang. Up to 260,000 people are expected in the area. Seoul is preparing accordingly.

As reported by The Guardian, authorities have raised the terror alert this week to the second-lowest level on a four-step scale for parts of the capital, a measure that will remain in place until midnight on Saturday. Police cited the worsening international situation, including the Middle East crisis, as reasons why an attack could not be ruled out. The US embassy sits roughly 160 metres from the stage.

"The issue is safety," says Lee Jae Myung, South Korean President, who urged heightened vigilance from the interior ministry and emergency services at a cabinet meeting this week.

The security operation reflects that. The Seoul police agency will deploy 6,500 officers, including more than 70 riot police units. A further 3,400 city personnel will be on the ground, alongside 102 fire trucks and 803 firefighters. Entry gates fitted with metal detectors, vehicle barriers, iron spike strips, and restrictions on access to 31 surrounding rooftops complete the picture. Civilian firearm withdrawals from police stations across Seoul have been banned for the day.

The shadow of the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush, which killed 159 people, hangs over the planning. South Korea has not forgotten it, and the government is not taking chances.

Beyond the security perimeter, the city has built a cultural programme around the concert. BTS-themed facades will light up major landmarks on Friday evening, a drone show will take place over the Han river, and installations across the city will run through to mid-April. The show itself will stream live on Netflix to more than 190 countries.

And Saturday is just the beginning. A world tour across 34 cities, 82 shows, and five continents follows.