South Korea raises concerns over Chinese sea structure in disputed waters

The construction of a structure in the Yellow Sea sparks tensions, prompting calls for continued dialogue.

The latest news on South Korea and China. South Korea has voiced deep concern over the recent erection of a sea structure by China off its west coast, in an area long contested by both nations.

On Thursday, Seoul's foreign ministry conveyed these worries during a maritime dialogue in Seoul, where Chinese officials clarified that the structure was merely fish-farming equipment, unrelated to territorial claims.

Despite this assurance, the structure's location in the disputed waters of the Yellow Sea, an area where the two countries' exclusive economic zones overlap, has raised fears in Seoul that China may be asserting a stake in the region.

Both nations have pledged to keep communication open and manage the issue responsibly, without allowing it to disrupt their broader relationship or provoke further tensions. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

Map of the Yellow Sea, world tourism, travel destination, world politics, world trade and economy // Shutterstock

