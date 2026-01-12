South Korea investigates drone flights after North Korea alleges airspace violation

HQ

South Korea has launched an investigation into drone flights that North Korea claims violated its airspace, amid rising tensions on the Korean peninsula.

The Defence Ministry said on Monday the probe is focusing on whether civilians may have flown the unmanned aircraft. President Lee Jae Myung ordered a swift investigation, warning that if civilians were responsible, it would constitute a "serious crime" threatening national security and peace.

Lee Jae Myung // Shutterstock

North Korea accused the South on Saturday of carrying out "provocations" by sending drones into its territory, claiming it shot them down and recovered debris and aerial photographs. Seoul denied any involvement, saying its military did not operate the drone model cited by Pyongyang and did not fly any drones on the date in question.

South Korea said it is open to a joint investigation with the North, though no formal proposal has been made. North Korea has not responded to recent attempts by Lee's government to restart dialogue.

The incident comes amid heightened strain between the two Koreas. Former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol appeared in court on Monday over allegations he sought to provoke North Korea in 2024 as a pretext to later declare martial law, and is facing a separate insurrection trial related to that attempt.