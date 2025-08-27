South Korea bans mobile phones in classrooms

HQ

The latest news on South Korea . The country has introduced a nationwide ban on mobile phones inside school classrooms on Wednesday, aiming to address growing concerns over the effects of social media on students.

"Our youth's addiction to social media is at a serious level now. Our kids, their eyes are red every morning. They are on Instagram until 2 or 3 a.m.," Cho Jung-hun, a lawmaker from the opposition People Power Party and a sponsor of the bill, told parliament.

The measure, set to take effect on March next year, builds on existing school-level restrictions and mirrors similar initiatives abroad, where authorities have reported improved concentration among young learners.

Lawmakers from both major parties backed the legislation, framing it as a response to increasing levels of digital dependence among teenagers. Exceptions will be made for students with disabilities or when devices are required for educational purposes.