South Korea bans drones near court amid impeachment ruling for president Yoon

South Korea's government has issued a temporary ban on drone flights around the Constitutional Court in Seoul ahead of its upcoming ruling on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. The restriction, set to run from Thursday through next Wednesday, comes at a critical time as tensions rise surrounding the impeachment case (via Reuters).

Authorities have taken this measure to ensure security and maintain order as the court prepares to announce its decision on whether Yoon, who briefly imposed martial law in December 2023, will remain in office. Police forces are expected to be deployed in full force, while local schools and subway stations will be closed for safety.

Thousands of supporters of Yoon, who recently returned home after his release from detention, have already gathered around his residence to protest, all under the watchful eye of increased security. For now, it remains to be seen how the ruling will affect the political landscape in South Korea.