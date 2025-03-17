South Korea and Ukraine discuss handling of North Korean prisoners of war

HQ

In Seoul's Foreign Ministry, where maps of Eastern Europe and the Korean Peninsula share wall space, South Korean officials dialled Kyiv on Monday to address a growing humanitarian dilemma: the fate of North Korean soldiers entangled in Russia's war.

The conversation comes as reports indicate that North Korea has sent thousands of troops to aid Russian forces in Ukraine, marking Pyongyang's first significant military involvement in a conflict since the Korean War.

In the call, South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul expressed South Korea's unwavering support for Ukraine and offered to accept any North Korean soldiers captured in Ukraine who may wish to seek refuge in the South.

Despite North Korea's significant losses after the deployment of thousands of troops to aid Russia, with over 3,000 soldiers reported dead or wounded by January 2025, Pyongyang's preparations for sending more troops to Russia remain a concern.

Ukraine has also captured some North Korean soldiers, with the first two being taken alive in January, fuelling further diplomatic discussions between Kyiv and Seoul. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.