South Korea and Italy boost cooperation in AI, chips, and critical minerals

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni agreed on Monday to expand collaboration in sectors including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, aerospace, and critical minerals. The announcement came during Meloni's state visit to Seoul, her first to South Korea in nearly two decades.

The two leaders signed a memorandum of understanding on semiconductor cooperation, with a focus on AI-related chip technologies. They also pledged to strengthen joint efforts to develop reliable and resilient critical mineral supply chains, essential for high-tech industries.

Beyond technology and minerals, Lee and Meloni discussed joint research projects, cultural and tourism exchanges, and reaffirmed their commitment to the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula. Italy is South Korea's fourth-largest trading partner in the European Union.

Meloni is on a broader Asian tour, including Japan and Oman, and her visit has raised expectations that President Lee may reciprocate with a state visit to Italy later this year. Officials said the meetings aim to deepen long-term strategic and economic ties between the two countries.