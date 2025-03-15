South Korea added to United States' sensitive countries list amid nuclear concerns

HQ

As concerns over nuclear proliferation intensify, the United States Department of Energy has added South Korea to its sensitive countries list, a designation that raises questions about future cooperation between the two nations.

This move, officially confirmed on Friday, follows increasing discussions about South Korea potentially developing nuclear weapons in response to growing threats from North Korea. While the designation, which will take effect on April 15, will not restrict collaboration in science and technology, it highlights the growing unease within the region.

South Korea's foreign ministry is already in active negotiations with Washington to ensure the long-standing alliance remains unaffected, especially as tensions surrounding nuclear security continue to rise. For now, it remains to be seen how this will shape South Korea's strategic decisions and its relationship with the United States.