South America looks better than ever thanks to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024: World Update XIX

When Microsoft Flight Simulator launched in 2020, it set the bar for how beautiful photorealistic game graphics could be, and it also offered exciting new ways to use technology in video games. Since then, the French developer Asobo Studio has continued to expand it with so-called World Updates, and this is apparently something they will continue doing with last year's Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and they even keep the numbering.

Now, the official website announces that it's time for World Update XIX. This time it's South America that gets extra love and we can read:

"Brazil and its northern bordering countries of Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana are home to some of the planet's most spectacular sights and ecosystems. The region encompasses much of the vast Amazon Basin, Caribbean and Atlantic coastlines, and modern cities. World Update XIX invites you to explore these diverse regions, reproduced in exquisite detail."

In total, 75 points of interest have been spruced up and we have a few more gameplay challenges thrown in for good measure. Check out all this in the new video below. World Update XIX is out now as a free download.