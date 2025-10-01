HQ

We just got the news that South Africa's ambassador to France, Nkosinathi Emmanuel Mthethwa, has been found dead at a Paris hotel, where early findings suggest he took his own life. French investigators reported that a note addressed to his wife was discovered, and no signs of outside involvement have been indicated. The diplomat, who once served as minister of arts, culture and sport, had recently been reported missing by his family after sending a message expressing distress. South Africa's foreign ministry described his death as a national loss, while French authorities continue their inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!