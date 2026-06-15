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South Africa has deported 2,745 foreigners in the past week, as reported by France 24 and YLE. The deportations are part of President Cyril Ramaphosa's efforts to fight against illegal immigration.

South Africa is one of the continent's largest economies, and it is a home to a large number of immigrants from all over Africa, both legally and illegally. Unfortunately, unemployment in South Africa is on the rise (above 30%), and the atmosphere has become more anti-foreigner than before.

Homes and businesses of immigrants have been looted and people have been beaten. Armed with clubs, whips and shields, mobs have marched across the country, ordering those without residence permits to leave South Africa by the end of June.

For example, citizens of Malawi, Nigeria, Ghana, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique have voluntarily left South Africa, and governments have arranged transports home. Around 7,000 Malawians are living in a temporary tent camp in the port city of Durban. Buses have begun to transport them back to Malawi.

According to a statistics agency, there are around 3 million foreigners in South Africa, which makes up to around 5.1% of the population.