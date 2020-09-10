Source: PlayStation 5 to adjust plans in response Xbox Series X pricing

You're watching Advertisements

Yesterday was a big day in gaming, as Microsoft finally broke its silence with regards to the upcoming Xbox Series X launch, announcing a $499 estimated retail price, as well as a November 10 release date, the same day as the launch of the Xbox Series S.

While Sony has yet to respond and reveal the same crucial details about the two versions of the PlayStation 5, including one that doesn't have a disc-drive, we may have an early indication. A source who spoke anonymously to Gamereactor, and who has an overview of the situation, confirmed yesterday that when the Xbox Series X launch details were revealed, the PlayStation 5 was "considerably" more expensive.

Now, what that means is of course up for discussion, and no exact pricepoint was shared. For starters, it could be that the version without a disc-drive matches the Xbox Series X price, which could mean that the fully-featured console is either $50 or perhaps even $100 more expensive.

Of course, if there's anything we know about this entire process, from the initial reveal of both machines right up until today, it's that plans change, and Sony, who declined to comment when contacted, could course-correct and decide to take a bigger hit on each console sold by lowering the price to match that of the Xbox Series X.

That's all speculation, of course. What we do know, however, is that as of yesterday the PS5 was described to us as being "considerably" more expensive than its counterpart.

Make of that what you will.

Update: Such is the fast-moving nature of the business that we're already hearing reports from multiple sources that Sony has taken the decision to slash the price of the PS5 in response to the aggressive price point of the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X.

Since writing up our original report, we've heard that Sony is considering pricing the discless PS5 at $399 and the premium edition of the PlayStation will match the Xbox Series X with a $499 price point.

Of course, take all of this with a pinch of salt until Sony confirms.