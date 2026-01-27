Source of Capcom's disappointment revealed: Monster Hunter: Wilds "only" sold 11 million copies so far

HQ

It became clear that Monster Hunter: Wilds was underperforming after Capcom's Q1 report last summer, when the Osaka-based company officially acknowledged the incredible slowdown of the title after its amazing first month, admitting that it had "fallen short of our expectations". Now, it seems like the game has continued at a similar pace, as revealed by today's consolidated financial results up until December 31, 2025.

In total, Capcom has sold 11 million copies of the title, which is impressive on paper but pales when you consider that 10 of those 11 million were sold in March (with about 300,000 copies in the last three months). The reasons? The game has been heavily criticised for its gameplay tweaks messing with the core systems, whereas the PC version still suffers from technical performance issues, some of them pretty embarrassing.

However, those problems didn't prevent the game from topping Steam charts, and first-month sales still made a huge impact on the dev/publisher's last fiscal year results. And what comes next? Other than urgent fixes to the PC version, and as always with the series, fans expect a big new expansion to come out later this year or in early 2027, while rumours/leaks about a potential Monster Hunter: Wilds for Nintendo Switch 2 could very well make up the results for the company's FY2027, kicking off on April 1.