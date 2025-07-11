Soundwave gets the LEGO treatment

HQ

LEGO has officially unveiled its very first Decepticon set - none other than Soundwave. Following in the footsteps (and scale) of previous Optimus Prime and Bumblebee kits, Soundwave comes packed with a whopping 1,505 pieces, stands nearly 33 cm tall, and carries the highest price tag yet for a LEGO Transformers set: $190. A good chunk of that cost likely goes to the included sound effect brick.

Just like his Autobot counterparts, Soundwave can transform between robot and cassette player — no disassembly required. The figure features articulated joints for dynamic posing, and comes with accessories like a shoulder rocket pod and a laser blaster.

What really sets Soundwave apart, though, is that aforementioned sound brick. LEGO's first-ever use of sound in a Transformers set, it plays a variety of authentic phrases and music clips taken straight from the classic '80s cartoon. On top of that, the set also includes Ravage and Laserbeak - two minions that transform into cassette tapes and fit snugly into Soundwave's chest compartment.

LEGO Insiders get early access to the set starting August 1, while the general release hits shelves on August 4.

Tempted?