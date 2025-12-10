Soundgrass is an explorative sound-based puzzle game

During Day of the Devs, one of the more interesting looking titles to make its appearance was the atmospheric and ambient puzzler known as Soundgrass. Coming from a development studio of the same name, Soundgrass Studio, this title is an explorative and narrative-based puzzler where the aim, in its most simplistic form, is to determine the meaning of consciousness.

The idea will be to adventure and navigate around an alien planet where plants emit sound. Using the ambience and noises, and the striking light systems, you will need to move around and use your Spheres of Sound and Light to interact with the world and solve complex puzzles.

With survival elements built in on top of this, you'll need to manage resources, such as your jetpack's fuel, to get around and continue onwards, all while cataloguing and remembering how each species of plant produces different sound-based mechanics that could be useful in a puzzle challenge.

As of the moment, there is no launch date in mind for Soundgrass, as all that we know is that the project is in-development on Unreal Engine 5 and that it will be coming to PC eventually.