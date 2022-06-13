Cookies

Soulstice

Soulstice is coming in September

The fantasy adventure will even be getting a demo on Steam this August.

As part of the PC Gaming Show last night, publisher Modus Games and developer Reply Game Studios officially slapped a release date on the fantasy adventure game Soulstice. Set to arrive this September, the announcement also revealed that the game will be getting a free demo on Steam this August, and to tie everything together, we also got a new trailer.

Set to launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles on September 20, 2022, we're told that Soulstice is a game that asks players to explore a once holy city known as Ilden, as the sister duo who have been reborn as the hybrid warrior called the Chimera. Using their powers, the Chimera must fight back against the Spawn of Chaos, which is invading from another world and threatens all life.

Check out the new cinematic trailer below, and make sure to catch the demo when it becomes available sometime this August.

Soulstice

