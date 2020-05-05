Souls-like action game Moonray announced

A small team called Everything is Full of Gods introduced us to their first game today, a pretty souls-like titled Moonray. The team says goodbye to classic dungeons, castles and other fantasy environments because its futuristic end-time world is controlled by godlike-beings. Moonray includes close-range and ranged combat, and players can dodge enemy attacks, defend themselves behind a shield, and even parry. What caught our eyes are the abstract landscapes, which apparently physically respond to the electronic soundtrack, in order to create a mesmerizing effect.

At the centre of the story lies the being called Iltar who controls an element called Miium. This stuff gives her divine abilities that made her the ultimate ruler of the universe. A cult of imitators lures the goddess into a trap and because they succeed, she creates a golem to save her from imprisonment. We are this creation and must free our ruler before her power disappears. Some sections of the plot are apparently told within a comic style presentation.

The game starts on Steam early access on July 2 and later it will also come to the consoles of the next generation (concrete plans are still pending). In this first version, there will be deserts and forests that we can travel and explore. Version 1.0 is supposed to offer a campaign that lasts for ten to 15 hours, according to the developer. The title will be published in the summer of next year if development proceeds according to plan.