Souls-like Enotria: The Last Song has been delayed to avoid clash with Elden Ring's latest DLC

Italian souls-like Enotria: The Last Song has had its release date pushed back to avoid clashing with Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. The game will now launch two months later on 21st August instead of its original release date of 21st June.

As well as announcing this revised release date, Jyamma Games has also revealed that Xbox versions of the game have now been cancelled. In a statement on Steam, Jyamma Games CEO Giacomo Greco said this was to enable "a superior experience for PC and PS5 players".

In the meantime though, a demo version of the game will launch "soon" on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as on PS5.

"We are confident [players] will be enamoured with it, and this will also provide us with valuable feedback from players worldwide," Greco said, adding he was "proud of the work that the entire team has accomplished, especially when considering that we are an indie company team of just 60 people".