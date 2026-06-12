Soulja Boy to host a Rapper University: "This isn't school... this is your future"

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Following it being a successful endeavour amongst his community in the past, streamer Kai Cenat is bringing back the Streamer University formula this year. It'll feature up and coming influencers and see them getting an education on the business from someone who has managed to make it big as a streamer, all of which is livestreamed and shared as it happens.

However, it won't be the only livestreamed 'school' being hosted in the near future, as following being left out of Kai Cenat's initiative, rapper Soulja Boy has decided to create his own "Rapper University".

This will see prospective 'students' learning directly from Soulja Boy to "level up your career" and "become a rap star". The announcement for the initiative notes that "this isn't school... this is your future."

Soulja Boy notes that the university is now taking applications via individuals messaging Soulja Boy directly on social media, with the plans to stream the initiative in Atlanta sometime in the future.